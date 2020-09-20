1/
Rebecca Altizer Whitlock
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Whitlock

Rebecca Altizer

August 1, 1943

September 17, 2020

Rebecca Altizer Whitlock, age 77, of Christiansburg, passed away on September 17, 2020 at New River Valley Medical Center, Radford. She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Mabel Altizer and sister Dixie Thurman. She is survived by her husband Bernard "Pete"; sons, Gregory, Steve (Tammy), Christopher "Brock" (Terri); grandchildren, Josh, Luke, Emma, Holly, Lanie; brothers, Rodney (Linda), Carlos (Pat McCall); brother-in-law, Roger Thurman; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Becky and Pete graduated as high school sweethearts from Christiansburg High School in 1963 where she was a standout Majorette. Our thanks to the nurses and staff at New River Valley Medical Center, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, and Carillon Family Medicine Clinic, Christiansburg for their care for Becky. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
(540) 552-3211
