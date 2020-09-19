1/
Archie Dean Montgomery
Montgomery

Archie Dean

September 17, 2020

Archie Dean Montgomery, 64, of Indian Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Alverta Montgomery; brothers, Kenny, Junior and Roosevelt Montgomery; sisters; Virginia Albert, Annie Phillips, Darlene Sue Montgomery, Zula Montgomery and Lassie (Cindy) Montgomery.

He is survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Charles Montgomery (Georgia Mae) and Marie Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Archie's request, he was interred in Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
