Raymond Earl Spaulding
1940 - 2020
SPAULDING

Raymond Earl

April 25, 1940

September 16, 2020

Although Ray insisted that he had written his own obituary that simply stated, "Ray died" (insert Ray's cackling laughter here), we have taken the liberty to add a bit more (Sorry, Papa!).

Raymond Earl Spaulding of Radford, Virginia, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 16, at the age of 80, with the Radford contingent of his family by his side. Ray was born in Abilene, Texas, and moved with his family to Greensboro, North Carolina, where he graduated from high school in 1958, but he was also an honorary Mainer, where he spent his summers on his grandparents' farm.

Ray attended Wheaton College but after two years transferred to Guilford, where he found more like-minded liberals and discovered the New Yorker, which he read faithfully for the rest of his life. Upon graduation in 1958, he got a job in Dundalk, Maryland, teaching mathematics, and there he met his wife, Jackie Davis, whom he married on June 20, 1964. After completing a master's degree at the University of Illinois, Ray accepted a teaching position at what was then Radford College. In 1971 he completed a Ed.D in Math Education at the University of Maryland, and returned to Radford University where he taught until retiring on January 1, 2003.

After retirement, Ray spent the next seventeen years pursuing his many loves. He was an avid cyclist, poke boater, reader, music lover, bridge and tennis player, NOVA watcher, sports enthusiast, and mathematical problem solver. His many hobbies have resulted in his leaving of hundreds of CDs; more videos than blockbuster; geometric models he constructed of wood, paper, plastic and straws; a collection of bikes; stereo photographs, both antique and original; and an entire library of books, many on "recreational math" (if you are interested in reading about recreational math, feel free to contact us).

Although a man of many loves, his absolute joy was spending time with his family, especially in the summer on the deck with a bushel of steamed crabs and his latest CD on the stereo.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Jackie; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Don Lawrence of Radford, and their children, Eli and recent bride, Zoey of Hagerstown, Md., and Max; and his son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Dora Flores Spaulding, and their children, Raymond Jacobo "RJ" and Marie Isabella, who are currently residing in Islamabad, Pakistan. He also leaves behind his sibling and her husband, Ruth and Tony, of Kennebunk, Maine, and countless other friends and relatives who wish they could spend one more day at Bethany Beach sitting under the reading tent with him. A memorial service will be held in his honor under the reading tent next summer.

Ray will be missed by all who knew him. Everyone who remembers Ray is asked to celebrate in their own way. Raising a glass of IPA in his memory would be quite appropriate. Please do not send flowers. Donations to the Virginia Tech chapter of Students Helping Honduras in Ray's memory would also be appreciated.

The Spaulding family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
24 entries
September 18, 2020
Jackie- so very sorry to hear of Ray's death. All our sympathy and prayers for you and your family.
Tamara (Ryjkoff) Sturges
Classmate
September 18, 2020
My prayers for the family.
DENIA FLORES
Family
September 18, 2020
A memory
I saw Ray on his bike several years ago while I was walking my dog in Wildwood Park. As he rode past a young woman jogger wearing airpods she tossed her phone in the air and began screaming hysterically.
The dog dragged me over to her as everyone else around backed away so I asked her what was the matter. When she calmed down enough to speak, while crying about her now broken phone, she told me that the man on the bike was stalking her and she was terrified.
The next time I saw Ray I asked him what he’d said to her and we had a great laugh. Both times he’d tried
to pass her while she ran in the middle of the path listening to whatever he had clearly said “passing on
the left”. I’m afraid that I often greeted him as ‘stalker’ after that.
His gentleness and sense of humor will surely be missed. You have my condolences.
Phyllis Turk
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
We will miss seeing Ray on his bike. Keeping your family in our prayers.
Sherrie and Bob Cullaty
Neighbor
September 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to his extensive array of family and friends. What a wonderful life! I will truly miss seeing him ride his bicycle at the park. Rest In Peace.
Deborah Reedy
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
A sweet man with a great laugh who always welcomed me. It was a blessing to know him and he has much to be proud of as he now watches the lives he touched from Abbas lap. I speak strength and peace to his family Love Corey Ann
Corey Miles
Friend
September 17, 2020
I have not met him but know his family in Pakistan. Lovely to know them wish had met him too any ways i can ask Noah to read from his work and problem solving.
Many best wishes for his family in their time of greiving. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Reeba Junaid
Friend
September 17, 2020
So many vivid memories have come flooding back of all our times together during our long friendship with Ray and Jackie from the time of our first babies and Ray's being Neil's first doctoral grad at UMD! What wonderful visits we had in Bethany Beach, Radford, Jackie's parents' home, Maine, and here in Maryland. Ray was a very special friend who had a delightful, wry sense of humor and so many talents and interests. It was always a fun conversation with him around. W e are so grateful to have had him in our lives. He will always be a treasured part of our memories! Sending much love to Jackie and all family members. May your memories bring you comfort and peace to hold in your hearts.
Neil Davidson
Friend
September 17, 2020
Although I didn’t know Raymond very well personally, I know of his love through his daughter Jenny. She always shared witty stories and loving antidotes about her dad. He has left behind a kind and wonderful family legacy he helped shape. We will raise a glass of IPA to Raymond. Cheers to Ray!
Georgeanne Lavery
Friend
September 17, 2020
Dear Jenny, Don, Max, Eli and Zoey! I am so sorry for your loss. I am sorry I never got to meet him he sounds like a very amazing man. Sending loving thought! Hugs
Debra Truesdell
Family
September 17, 2020
You left out his love of poodles, which carries a lot of weight with me. I am so sorry for your loss. Although he never taught me, Ray taught several of my friends at Radford College in 1976-77. They adored him.
Lisa Swope
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
So sorry for the passing of Raymond. Have great memories of he and I wading the river fishing. Praying for the family in their time of need.
Michael Durney
Friend
September 17, 2020
You are all in our thoughts. Our deepest sympathy.
Ruth and Ed Yadlowsky.
September 17, 2020
This is a beautiful obituary; I am thinking of your family and grateful in knowing you all were together recently, for each other. I realized just a few years back when he and your mom were at the farm (don’t even know if I mentioned it, Jenny), but your Dad was the prof that finally passed me in Algebra. I had failed it once and withdrawn a second time. A friend said, ‘take it in the summer!’ What-Math every day?? But I needed to take it, get a C or better & replace my failing grade. I was placed in your dad’s class, went to his office, and said I needed help, was awful at math, but needed to pass with a C. Could he tell me how to do that? He said: ‘Well, I know a tutor, you’ll have to meet with her a few times a week, turn in every homework assignment, and never miss class.’ I said ‘I can do that!’ It was such a decent thing to do, and your dad made Algebra understandable to me. I appreciated that he helped me help myself. But that’s your whole family Jenny- such wonderful, decent people. 56 years of marriage. So many neat hobbies and friends. Just being a real human to the next person. All of you. I am so sorry for this huge loss. Please know you are in our hearts.
Irene Lamb
Friend
September 17, 2020
Uncle Ray was one of kind, especially with his sense of humor and that memorable laugh. I will miss summers in Bethany with him either reading or flying a kite. I’ll miss hiking to the Cascades and him asking every five minutes “is it time to eat yet?”and Aunt Jackie yelling at him.

I had such wonderful memories with him in Radford. He will be greatly missed.
Hollis Gorham
Family
September 17, 2020
What a great obit, celebrating his life in his own way! Loved reading it!!❤❤ Sending love , hugs and certainty that he will be remembered by each of you in a very special way.
Betsy Mason
Family
September 17, 2020
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with you.
Linda and Steve Streets
Family
September 17, 2020
We can hear Ray cackle now at all of us who are still here! We remember the early days of being the new faculty, new parents, & a different era. We can see him riding his bike up Tyler Ave. Jackie, Jennifer, & Noah you are in our thoughts. He gave you much to sustain you & memories to treasure.
Eleanor & Alastair Harris
Friend
September 17, 2020
I first met Ray when I was in Jackie’s 6th grade class at Kuhn Barnett and he came to substitute for her because she was about to give birth to Jennifer. We thought he was the coolest guy ever! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Dianne Morris
September 17, 2020
Ray's laughter and good nature stick with me forever! He will be missed.
Coreen Mett
Coworker
September 17, 2020
