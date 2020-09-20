Nancy,

I was so sorry to hear about your dad. It truly broke my heart. I remember how kind your dad was to all of us girls at the bank, and so friendly. I remember when I decided that I would go on a 26 mile bike ride with you and your dad in Abington, and the stories he shared on that trip. Needless to say your father was in much better shape at 71 than I was at 22, and didn't mind teasing me about it. He was a complete joy to be in the company of. I know you will miss him dearly as will so many others. My heart goes out to you and your entire family. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers! Sending all my love.

NICOLE DRAPER

Friend