James Roscoe Jonas
1932 - 2020
JONAS

James Roscoe

May 7, 1932

September 15, 2020

James Roscoe Jonas, 88, passed away at his home in Dublin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a retired engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and a member of the Dublin Masonic Lodge. Jim loved to play golf and taking trips with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Thelma Jonas; brother, David Jonas; and sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Harry Lee Gates.

Survivors include his loving wife, Violet Jonas; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Janet Jonas; daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Howard, Nancy and Ronald Lawson, Sandra and Bob Stough, Karen and Brad Martens, and Laverne and Keith Rotenizer; sister-in-law, Sharr Lee Jonas; grandchildren and their spouses, Stacey Utt (Chris), Jamie Riggins (Tonya) Paul Riggins (Tracy), Crystal Conner (Chris), Jesica Jonas, David and Katie Martens, Jonah Stough, Brandy Elwart (Derrick), Shelby Gilbo (Robert), Katharine and Philip Tozier, Shaun Lawson (Georgette) and Jody Godec (Travis); many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several other extended family members and friends.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions for Dublin Baptist Church, 100 Hawkins St., Dublin, Virginia 24084.

The Jonas family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Nancy,
I was so sorry to hear about your dad. It truly broke my heart. I remember how kind your dad was to all of us girls at the bank, and so friendly. I remember when I decided that I would go on a 26 mile bike ride with you and your dad in Abington, and the stories he shared on that trip. Needless to say your father was in much better shape at 71 than I was at 22, and didn't mind teasing me about it. He was a complete joy to be in the company of. I know you will miss him dearly as will so many others. My heart goes out to you and your entire family. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers! Sending all my love.
NICOLE DRAPER
Friend
September 16, 2020
Donnie and I thought the world of this man. He was so kind. I sure will miss him.
Trish Cook
Friend
September 16, 2020
Jim Jones is a hero from an important period in the history of the New River Valley and railroading. He moved minerals into Pulaski to support heavy industry on the RR line that is now the New River Trail State Park. His grandson did a wonderful service by preserving “Men of the Rail,” an important oral history of the Cripple Creek Line. Jim’s dear family will continue his tradition of service. In fact, they already are! Grace and Peace to Jim and his family. He is indeed resting in peace.
John White
Friend
