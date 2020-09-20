1/1
James Russell Loux
1943 - 2020
LOUX

James Russell

July 17, 1943

September 14, 2020

James "Jim" Loux, 77, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mildred (Leach) Loux. Survivors include his wife, Janice (Buck) Buss; daughter, Michelle Rodkey and three grandchildren; his sister, Jan Carroll, and niece and nephew, Erin and Sean Carroll. Not to be forgotten are his beloved dogs, Molly and Woody, and his large community of friends.

Jim was always civic-minded, and served the New River Valley as Vice President of the Local Board of New River Community College, a member of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, a founding member of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program, and a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and Rotary.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, he was the Founder and President of Allegheny Brokerage Company, Inc., where he spent twenty years in customs import and export management for multinational corporations. He served on the New River Valley Foreign Trade Zone Advisory Committee and was a Director for the Blue Ridge International Trade Network. Jim was a veteran of the Navy, serving aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.

Jim pursued many interests, but chief among them was being a winemaker and sharing the creation of red wine with his friends. He and his wife, Jan turned the work of crushing grapes and bottling wine into social gatherings at their home filled with food, tastings, and wines from former seasons to take home. Another passion Jim had was for service dogs. He was a long time avid supporter of the St. Francis Service Dog Association of Roanoke.

A celebration of Jim's life will be planned for a later time, but for now, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to St. Francis Service Dogs, PO Box 19538, Roanoke, VA 24019, or to New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin, VA 24084.

The Loux family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Jim and I go way back to the days when he worked at the Kollmorgen Electro-Optical business in Northampton, MA. I was the one responsible for his transfer to the Kollmorgen business in Radford, Va. For many years thereafter we would get together for lunch or dinner or at his house high on the hill. I fondly remember some interesting experiences with Jim over the years. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. With deep felt sympathy, Jim Eder
Jim Eder
Friend
September 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jim was a wonderful person and a great friend.
Bob Adkins
Friend
September 18, 2020
Godspeed Jim!! Fred and I will forever cherish all of the beautiful memories of our times together when we lived in NRV, especially starting our wine making activities together, the many dinners and parties we co-hosted, and our travels to France!! Good times indeed. RIP dear friend. Addie and Fred White
Fred and Addie White
Friend
September 18, 2020
Fond memories of you Jim. Rest in peace my friend.
Frederick White
September 18, 2020
I was so very sorry to learn of Jim's passing. He was a super guy and true dog lover. I have fond memories of some good times shared during our Kollmorgen years. Although I haven't seen him in a number of years, I will always remember his jolly laugh and big heart. My heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Pam Conner (formerly Wirt)
Acquaintance
