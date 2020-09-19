PorterDennis BruceJuly 21, 1943September 12, 2020Dennis Bruce Porter, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully after a sudden illness at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Clifton, Illinois.He was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and served three years. Bruce was an Independent Financial Advisor with his own practice, Financial Strategies, and most recently retired from Morgan Stanley. Serving his clients' financial futures and developing those relationships brought him much personal satisfaction. Bruce loved his life. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife and friends, hiking, riding his bike, spending time at the cottage in the woods, and loving his family. He had love in his heart for God and is now at peace.Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Byron Ervin Porter; his mother, Willough Mae Tracey; one brother, Raymond Porter; and three sisters, Marian Biggs, Dorothy Porter, and Shirley McPherson.Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Nancy King Porter; his sons, Jason M. Porter, his wife Dara Lipton and grandson, Lucas Porter of Alexandria, Va.; Dennis B. Porter II of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Michael T. Porter of Knoxville, Tenn.; one daughter, Kimberly Houston and grandson, Jacob Wells of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous other beloved family members.A graveside service, with COVID-19 social distancing, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St, Salem, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the First United Methodist Church, 125 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153.