Patterson
Bobby
April 30, 1945 - September 16, 2020
Bobby Junior Patterson, 75, of Harriston, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Bobby was born in Lexington on April 30, 1945, a son of the late Ruby P. (Clark) Craft and William M. Patterson. He had dedicated over 30 years as caretaker to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, he had a profound love for Bluegrass music.
On November 14, 1969, he was united in marriage to Mary (Higgins) Patterson, who survives.
Bobby is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Raynes and husband, Kenny, of Elkton; a son, Jeff Patterson and wife, Cathy, of Port Republic; four grandchildren, Casey, Dylan, Natalie, and Lilly; many friends as he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the outside pavilion at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends anytime at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
