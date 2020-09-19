1/1
Betty Frances Bowyer Thomas Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell

Betty Frances Bowyer Thomas

September 17, 2020

Betty Frances Bowyer Thomas "Betsy" Campbell, 88, of Roanoke, went to be with to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was a retired LPN and worked for several different health care centers. She was predeceased by her parents, Snead Bowyer and Nora Gray Bowyer; husband, Gordon Booker Campbell; daughter, Nerissa Mae Campbell Smith, and son-in-law, Charles E. "Chuck" Wade.

Surviving family includes daughters, Brenda Thomas Witt, Deborah C. Nunley, and Vanessa C. Wade; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Roger Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lotz Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Prayers to the Campbell family during their time of bereavement. May God comfort you all.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved