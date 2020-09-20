Gordon Grender

GrenderGordonAugust 23, 2020Gordon Grender, 90, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, leaving wife, Evelyn; sister, Jan Heiser with husband, Arlan and son, Jay; children, Andy and Ian, Cindy, David, and Diane; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.Born in the upper midwest, died in the Appalachians, Gordon said in the meantime he did a lot of things, enjoyed many of them, had a wonderful family, and a good life. He was an award-winning professor of geology at Virginia Tech for many years. Gordon is warmly remembered for the books he recorded for his grandchildren's delight and for the native plants and wildlife habitat he nurtured in the backyard. He recommended to all planting a native shrub, and a long walk with someone you love.