Alice Godwin
September 15, 2020
Alice Godwin Wicks, 69, of Virginia Beach peacefully went to be with the Lord after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born in Bluefield WV to the late Alice and James Godwin Jr. She graduated from Furman University and earned her Masters at Hollins University.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steven; son, Matthew Wicks and his wife, Braden; daughter, Marty Mueller and her husband, Jonas; son, John Wicks; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Sam, Teddy, and Pete. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Gwathmey and her husband, Jim; brother, Jimbo Godwin III; and several nephews and nieces.
Her life evidenced a deep Christian faith and she was active in a local Presbyterian church and its community wherever she lived.
She was an art teacher for 37 years, teaching in Roanoke (Va.) City and Wayne County (N.C.) public schools. She loved her students unconditionally and believed that was the most important aspect of teaching. She was an avid collector, creator and supporter of local art. She loved adventurous travel and discovering new places, across four continents. She was a talented flower gardener and enjoyed planting orchards. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She was a good friend to many and possessed the extraordinary talent of listening. She will be terribly missed.
The memorial service for Alice will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 2 p.m. at Bayside Presbyterian Church, 1400 Ewell Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 in the Fellowship Hall. Face masks will be required (Masks will be available at the church should you forget to bring one).
There will be outside visitation/reception following the service. Memorial gifts may be sent to Bayside Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society
.