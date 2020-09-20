BostickDerrick LamarSeptember 14, 2020Derrick Lamar "Bruce" Bostick, 35, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was a graduate of Butler High School in Augusta, Ga. and a former student at Virginia Western Community College.Derrick had many talents and he was a devoted father and a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and a reliable friend. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends but above all he enjoyed spending quality time with his daughter.He is survived by his daughter, Deryahna; aunt/primary caretaker, Karen Richardson and her husband, Donald, Roanoke; mother, Peggy Bostick, Augusta, Ga.; one brother, Darryl Lamont Wilson Jr. (Tasha), Roanoke; uncles, Roy T. Barnes Jr., San Jose, Calif., Timothy N. Barnes; aunts, Judy D. Whitcher-Jackson; mother of his child, Sasha Ranger; favorite cousin, Brittany Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Paradise Cathedral, 1301 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, the Rev. Joseph Mayo will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will be in CC Williams Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.