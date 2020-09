OneyDonna StablesSeptember 18, 2020Donna Stables Oney, lovingly known as "Honey", 78, of Narrows, died on Friday, September 18, 2020.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at New Valley Fellowship Church, Narrows. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visiting is Sunday at the church from 1 until 3 p.m. The family is being served by Riffe - Givens Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com