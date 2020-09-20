1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" (Williams) Garst
September 18, 2020

Barbara "Bobbie" Williams Garst, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Garst, and brother, Forest Dale Williams Jr.

Bobbie is survived by her children, Burris Reaves and his wife, Annie, Lora Seymour and her husband, Dan, Kelley Hall and her husband, John, and Jennifer Callahan and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Heather (James) Craig, Allison (Cody) Davis, Erica (Buck) Louthian, Lauren Robertson, Jordan Seymour, Catelyn Seymour, Jacob Seymour, McKenzie Ryan, Zane Callahan, and Parker Callahan; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Reaves, Rosemary Jordan, and Rachel Williams; special friend/sister, Peggy Lambert; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Agape Home Health Care and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hayes/Morris Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends with a receiving line from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, where COVID-19 guidelines need to be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hayes/Morris Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
