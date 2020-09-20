1/1
Helen Dickerson Lake
1924 - 2020
Lake

Helen Dickerson

December 29, 1924

September 18, 2020

Helen Dickerson Lake, of Salem, Va., went to Heaven at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She was born in Saltville, Va., and lived almost 96 years. She loved life, and everyone loved her. She was famous for making the rolls at Tarpley's.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence Lake; and her sons, David (Judy) and Ken (Peggy).

Her surviving family includes her children, Brenda (Bob), Jim (Carolyn), Lynn (Etta), and Jerry (Debbie); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by many.

A celebration of Helen's life will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020, with a period of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Brandon Ayers will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
540-389-5441
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Wonderful Lady W/A Heart Of Gold. Heaven & The Golden Streets Surely Must Be Much Brighter Since Her Arrival. RIP- Bless The Family
Peggy McGraw Wright
