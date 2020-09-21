1/
Randall Leon Sandidge
1965 - 2020

Sandidge

Randall Leon

September 18, 1965

September 18, 2020

Randall Leon Sandidge, 55, of Buena Vista, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. Born on September 18, 1965, he was a son of the late Harold "Red" James Sandidge and Nancy Gilliam Rice. He was also preceded in death by stepfather, B. C. Rice.

Randy was a 30 year employee of Byers Incorporated. He was a bluegrass enthusiast and loved the outdoors. Randy had a big and gentle heart and was generous to the point he would give you the shirt off his back. He taught the family the essence of never giving up.

Also surviving are his children, Jesse D. Sandidge and Andrew W. Sandidge; siblings, Barry A. Sandidge, David B. Sandidge (Jackie), Dennis B. Sandidge, Marlene A. Shafer (James) and Lori St. Vincent (Gary); stepmother, LaQuitta Harris; former wife, Tabatha Sandidge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Oak Lawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens, Staunton, Va.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
2160 East Midland Trail
Buena Vista, VA 24416-4603
(540) 261-5510
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a kind and gentle soul. We will love and miss you always.
Cheri Arrington
Family
September 20, 2020
