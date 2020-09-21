Wilson IV
William Hassell
September 18, 2020
William Hassell "Bill" Wilson IV, age 72, of Penhook, died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Wilson III and Claire Bennett Wilson. Bill is survived by wife, Aura Lee Wilson; children, Robin Brinckerhoff (Patrick) and Dr. Kimberly Pryzgoda (Craig); grandchildren, Alyssa and Will Pryzgoda, Maddie and Jack Brinckerhoff; brothers, Jeffrey Wilson (Jo Ann) and Mark Wilson (Jackie); sister, Dr. Joan Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Dan River High School. After high school he went on to earn a B.S. in Math from Virginia Tech, M.B.A. from UNC Greensboro and M.S. in Computer Science from Kansas State. He worked for AT&T, Lucent Technology, and Avaya. He retired from IBM as a Business Area Manager. Bill enjoyed photography, traveling, and spending time with his many friends and neighbors at Smith Mountain Lake. He attended Trinity Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ACPMP (Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation) at https://acpmp.org
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church. A celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.