Ellison
William Lewis
September 22, 1946 - September 18, 2020
William Lewis Ellison, 73, husband of Vivian Cox Ellison, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born in Zenith, West Virginia and was the son of the late Walter Jackson Ellison and the late Mary Ellen Wickline Ellison.
Bill was a retired truck driver who drove for more than 50 years and he was a veteran of the United States Navy. He loved to travel and was the greatest dad and grandad to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Vivian he will be missed and remembered by his children, Angela Ellison Linkous (Jamie), William Lewis Ellison Jr. (Kristine Utz), Lisa Gerald Lam (David), Shannon Owens Mitchell, and Ricky Jackson Gerald (Melanie); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen King (Bill); best friend, Bill Martin, along with numerous special nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.
He was predeceased by brothers, James Ellison, Luther Sullivan Ellison, and Charles Lacy Ellison.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association
or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
There will be a service held at a later date.
