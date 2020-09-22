1/1
Polly Anne Holt Hodges
1947 - 2020
Hodges

Polly Anne Holt

June 28, 1947

September 19, 2020

Polly Anne Holt Hodges, 73, of Callaway, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born June 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Gladys Waldron Holt.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ronnie Preston Hodges and great-grandchild, Saphira. Polly was a kind person who loved people unconditionally. Her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired from the Kroger Company in 2003.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela H. Robson (Wyndom) and Sharon H. Haynes (George Jefferson); grandchildren, Michaela S. Haynes, Shaddai H. Boyer and Elliot P. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Hunter, Mark, Taevon, Cyrus, Delilah, Ivy, Otis, Lilith, Tessa and Scarlett; sisters, Faye Agee (Wilton), Jean Powell (John), Dolly Green and Brenda Holt; brothers, Tim Holt (June), Jack Holt, Glenn Holt and Jimmy Holt.

The family gives a special thanks to Terri Duke and Mary Ashley at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their great care of Polly and the family in her last days. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in the Hodges Family Cemetery, Highhills Lane, Callaway, Va.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
540-334-5151
