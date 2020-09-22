WagnerMarliene RaineyNovember 4, 1935September 17, 2020Marliene Rainey Wagner of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Abingdon, Virginia, on November 4, 1935, to Paul Clifton Rainey and Lenna Catron Rainey.She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Eroy Thomas Rainey and Annie DeFriece Rainey, and her maternal grandparents, James Rhea Catron and Luvica ("Lucy") Hand Catron.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William ("Bill") Maiden Wagner Jr.; her daughter, Nicole Luvica Wagner; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Kaye Wagner; her sister-in-law, Louise Wagner; and many beloved cousins and friends.Marliene was a proud graduate of the Bethel High School (Class of 1952) in Washington County, Virginia. She lived in and attended schools in Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Maryland, before returning to live with her parents in the Bethel Community of Washington County, Virginia. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Radford College for two years taking courses in Business Administration. She then went to work for Clifton Insurance Agency in Abingdon, Virginia, where she worked until her marriage on July 30, 1966.After her marriage, she moved to Pulaski, Virginia, and went to work for Bondurant Insurance Agency in Radford, Virginia. She continued working with that agency as it became Old Dominion Insurance Services, Inc. and then BB&T Insurance Services. She retired in May 1999. She loved her work and cherished her co-workers with whom she became friends.She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Virginia, where she served on the Parsonage Committee, the Bereavement Committee, and the Kitchen Committee. She was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class for many years.A celebration of life service will be held outdoors at The Thornspring Golf Course and Event Center, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski, Virginia, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. An outdoor reception will follow the service. Interment of Marliene's ashes will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 135 4th Street NW, Pulaski, Virginia 24301, or Fairview Home, 624 Fairview Drive, 5140 Hatcher Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084.Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.