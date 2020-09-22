1/1
Wilma P. Bishop
Bishop

Wilma P.

September 20, 2020

Wilma P. Bishop, 99, of Christiansburg, passed away on September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oakie T. Bishop; daughter, Roberta Poole; and siblings, Lewis Palmer, Walter Palmer, Gertrude Singer.

Wilma is survived by her son, Mark Bishop; special friend, Carolyn Ruble; grandchildren, Carmen Hammack and husband Phillip, Carson Poole and wife Sylvia, Antoinette St. Clair and husband, Terry; great-grandchildren, Tristan Poole and Canaan St. Clair; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living, her hospice nurses, Jaqui and Alecia, and her caregiver, Lisa Gardner, for the excellent care given Wilma in her last days.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with Dennis Kinnan and Loren Spellman officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA 24073-1416
(540) 382-2612
