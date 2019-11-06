WILLIAM HORACE ATKINSON JR.

FAIRMONT — William Horace Atkinson Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Fairmont on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was 77.

William loved working and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed being active and participating in activities like water skiing and snow skiing.

William was a long standing member of Centerville Baptist Church and served as deacon. He even enjoyed spending some years participating on the church softball team. You could always find him sitting in the choir every Sunday for he loved to sing.

William was a proud member of the Army Reserves. He was also a member of the Fairmont Jaycees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Horace Atkinson Sr. and Smithy Floyd Atkinson Odum.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Atkinson of Fairmont; his son, Mark Atkinson of Fairmont; his daughter, Rita Styron (Paul) of Wake Forest; his sister, Linda Jones (Tom) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a grandson, Hugh Styron. He also has a niece and nephew along with many cousins and extended family.

The visitation will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church fellowship hall.

The funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.