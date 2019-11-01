ADELE ROZIER

LUMBERTON — Adele Rozier, 91, of Lumberton, died peacefully, surrounded by her children and sister, Joline, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

She was born April 7, 1928, in Clarkton, and attended Bladenboro High School, where she earned the distinction of valedictorian.

Married to Maurice D. Rozier for 63 years, together they owned and managed multiple businesses including the first drive in and the first carpet golf in Lumberton. She often spoke fondly of their "boys," who worked with them in the restaurants as curb hops, dishwashers and waiters.

Adele worked tirelessly for her personal family and her church family. Many of her closest friends include members of her Sunday School class, WMU and her dear friend and hairdresser, Hilda McNeil. Her greatest gift and legacy to her family was a solid foundation rooted in faith in God, scripture and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Rozier; her parents, Walter Scott, and Pauline Hill Bullard; and her grandson, Carr Scott Rozier. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Maxine Rozier, Alma Thompson and Linda Hammond.

Surviving are her children, Maureen Dee Rozier, and Maurice Wade Rozier (Sonya), of Lumberton, and Susan B. Rozier of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Melissa Hedlind, and Molly (Chris) Lane; and three great-grandchildren, Rachel Jones, Shooter and Knox Lane.