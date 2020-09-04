ADRENDA RENA JONES

FAIRMONT — Ms. Adrenda Rena Jones, 39, of Fairmont, departed this life Sept. 2, 2020.

She was born on May 26, 1981, in Robeson County, to Larry Jones of Maiden and Terrie Sampson of Fairmont.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Casey Jones, Clorse Hunt, and John and Fonchette Sampson; her maternal grandmother, Brenda Deese; and stepfather, Charles Sampson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Larry Jones and stepmother, Donna Jones of Maiden; her mother, Terrie Sampson of Fairmont; a brother, John Sampson (Megan) of Pembroke; two sisters, Charla Sampson of Fairmont and Kaylin Jones of Maiden; three daughters, Kenya Jones, Tara Jones and Kaia Beth Feltner; two sons, Luis Colon and Chayden Charles Jones; along with a special friend, David Oxendine; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Pastor Richard Hunt and Rev. Gary Deese officiating. Burial will follow at Locklear Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, prior to the funeral.