AGNES MAE HUNT CHAVIS

PEMBROKE — Ms. Agnes Mae Hunt Chavis, 92, of 185 Jaycee Hut Road, Pembroke, deaparted this earthly body into her eternal life with Christ on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She was born in Robeson County on July 17, 1926, to the late Mr. Gus and Mrs. Flowers Hunt of Rowland.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. George Edward Chavis; a son, Mr. Chester Chavis; three brothers, Mr. Johnny Hunt, Mr. Charles "Pete" Hunt, and Mr. James Revels; two sisters, Ms. Dorothy Hunt, and Ms. Helen Hunt Locklear; and two grandchildren, Terry Lynn Chavis Jr., and Cary "Spanky" Chavis.

Ms. Agnes graduated from Pembroke State College with a bachelors degree in Education. She had a 47-year teaching career in the Robeson County school system and taught 23 years in Adult High School Education.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Berea Baptist Church with Revs. Chris Hunt, Hilton Woodell and Bruce Swett officiating. Burial will follow in the Reedy Branch Church Cemetery.

Ms. Agnes is survived by two sons, Mr. Larry Chavis (Loleta) of Lumberton, and Mr. Jerry Chavis (Donna) of Pembroke; two daughters, Ms. Tammie Chavis Jump, Lumberton, and Ms. Mia Chavis of Rowland; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Mr. Charles Revels of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister, Ms. Francis Hunt of Rowland; special and close friend, Earlene Locklear of Pembroke; support group, Ms. Robin Maynor, Jeanette Locklear, Barbara Chavis, Ms. Lillie Deese, and Ms. Virginia Hunt; and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Agnes Chavis Educational Scholarship at UNC Pembroke. P.O. Box 1510 Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.