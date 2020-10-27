1/1
ALAN REED ROPER
ORANGE, Va. — Alan Reed Roper, 63, of Orange, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at a local hospital with family by his side.

He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 20, 1957, to Elizabeth "Maxine" Jones Roper and the late Porter Reed Roper.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Wayne Roper. He is survived by a niece and nephew, Cheyenne and Mark Wayne Roper Jr.; two aunts, Mary Jones Frazier of Springfield, Virginia, and Sarah Colvin Jones of Orange, Virginia; and many cousins.

Alan enjoyed the family business, Roper Kennels, along with his mother, father and brother. He was instrumental in training a National Field Trial Champion "Navajo Dude."

Alan had a big heart and a love for people. He loved to listen to and sing country music. Alan was a continual jokester and was always smiling.

Special thanks to Dr. Silvester at Orange Family Physicians as well as Dr. Evans, Dr. David, Martha "Margaret," and the staff at Dogwood Village for their continuous love and support. A special thank you to Marjorie Colvin Reid for her extra love and cousin Randy for keeping Alan supplied with the latest Nike gear.

A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Virginia, on Saturday at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Alan's uncle, Bruce Jones.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graham Cemetery
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA 22960
(540) 672-3611
