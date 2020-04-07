ALBERT "AL" JUSTICE THREEWITTS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Albert "Al" Justice Threewitts, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Halifax County to the late John Edwin Threewitts Sr. and the late Betty Lee Whitehead Saunders. He retired as executive vice president of Southern National Bank.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Harmon Threewitts; four brothers, John E. Threewitts Jr., Joe Threewitts, Leroy Threewitts, and Marvin Threewitts; and a sister, Maxine Chitty.

He is survived by two sons, David Albert Threewitts of Durham and John Harmon "Jay" Threewitts (Julie) of Raleigh; and a brother, Jesse Thomas Threewitts of York, South Carolina.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Littleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 202 W. 24th St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358; or to Lake Waccamaw Boys' Club, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450.

