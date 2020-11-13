ALBERT KAHN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Albert Kahn, 94, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He was born to the late Samuel Kahn, and the late Ida Lieberman Kahn. He worked as an owner/operator as a radio broadcaster.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Howard Steven Kahn; two brothers, Hyman "Hank" Kahn, and Irving Kahn; and a sister, Lillian Kahn Chase.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson Kahn of the home; a son, Jeffrey Kahn (Angela) of Fayetteville; a granddaughter, Samantha Kahn White (Ben) of Lumberton; and three great-grandchildren, Emily Rose, Jake O'Connor and Layla Gabrielle.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with Rabbi Dov Goldberg officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Temple Beth Israel, 2204 Morganton Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28303; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

