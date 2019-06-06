ALEXANDER CHARLES 'BUD' FAULT

LUMBERTON — Alexander Charles Faulk, of Lumberton, departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019.

A.C. retired from the Government Publishing Office in Washington, D.C. after 28 years of service. A.C. was an U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an avid bowler of the Lumberton Bowling Center, and a supporter of the Redstone-Hayswood Alumni Association.

A.C. was predeceased by his daughter, Alexandria Fitch; brother, Robert Faulk; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Hursey, and Doris McCall. He is survived by his son, Bernard Floyd (Leona); two daughters, LaTasha Byrd (Kenneth), and Lynette Faulk; sister, Lucille Wallace; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at First Baptist Church, 504 W. Second St., Lumberton, N.C. The visitation is at 10 a.m., and the homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. Interment is at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery.

McMillan Funeral Home, Lumberton.