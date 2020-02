ALEXANDER GERALD

DURHAM — Mr. Alexander Gerald, 80, of Durham, formerly of Wiregrass Road in Orrum, passed on Monday, Feb. 4, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at Spring Branch Baptist Church on Saturday at noon. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in the family cemetery on the Wiregrass Road in Orrum with military rites and a dove ceremony.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hillsfhoffairmont.com.

Hills Funeral Home is providing professional services.