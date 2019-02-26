ALFREDA BASS GRIER

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Alfreda Bass Grier, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home.

The funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

She was born May 28, 1929, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fleming Bass and Nora Buffkin Bass; and her husband, Ollie Frank "O.F." Grier.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Terry Grier (Nancy) of Wilmington, and Mitch Grier (Louise) of Fairmont; a sister, Norma "Dollie" Kissam of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Leigh Grier Grimsley (Patrick) of Fort Mill, S.C., Ashley Grier of Fairmont, and Dr. Jason Grier (Angella) of Sumter, S.C.; two stepgranddaughters, Danielle Peckham Straus of Houston, Texas, and Anna Peckham Richardson of Tampa, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Rylee Mitchell Martin of Fairmont, and Brooks Isaiah Grier of Sumter, S.C.; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Evelyn Grier of Sumter, S.C.; and a stepgreat-grandson, Nolan Richardson of Tampa, Fla.

Mrs. Grier was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She was a former business co-owner along with Mildred Surles in Lumberton for many years.