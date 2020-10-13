ALICE FAYE CUMMINGS

MAXTON — Mrs. Alice Faye Cummings, 73, of 14 Brooklock Road, Maxton, was born on Jan. 4, 1947, and departed this life on Oct. 11, 2020.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke. Burial will follow at Brooks Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home.