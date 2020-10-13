1/
Alice Faye Cummings
ALICE FAYE CUMMINGS

MAXTON — Mrs. Alice Faye Cummings, 73, of 14 Brooklock Road, Maxton, was born on Jan. 4, 1947, and departed this life on Oct. 11, 2020.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke. Burial will follow at Brooks Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
October 13, 2020
You Will Be Missed Al, You Were Such A Sweet Heart. Love You Always My Cousin.
Tracy And Family
