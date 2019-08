ALICE RUTH "RUTHEL"HALL GYANT MCNAIR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Alice Ruth "Ruthel" Hall Gyant McNair, of Lumberton, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2019.

The viewing will be Saturday at the Lumber River Baptist Association Assembly Building, 155 Plainview Drive, Lumberton, from noon to 1 p.m. The celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in the Greenville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.