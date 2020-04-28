ALMER LEE LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Almer Lee Locklear, 81, daughter of the late Reubin King and Pearl Lee Lowery Locklear of 6401 N. Chicken Road, Lumberton, went to her heavenly home on April 26, 2020.

Ms. Locklear was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Robeson County. Ms. Locklear was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Aubrey Lee and Raybon Royce Locklear; and two dear friends, Ms. Shirley Chavis and Mrs. Bernetha Locklear.

She is survived by two brothers, Laymon Poe Locklear and Joseph Locklear, both of Lumberton. She also leaves to cherish her memories several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Ms. Almer was a humble and loving woman that enjoyed gardening, shopping and being a faithful servant for the Lord. She was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and enjoyed fellowshipping with her Sunday School class. She worked for over 50 years at several sewing plants and then ended her employment at Glen Flora Retirement Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kelvin Locklear, Rev. Adrian Hammonds, Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings and Rev. Keith Long officiating.