ALPHONSO FERGUSON

FAYETTEVILLE — Command Sgt. Maj. Alphonso Ferguson, U.S. Army retiree, 86, of 701 McLamb Drive, Fayetteville, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted on Friday at noon at Little Marsh AME Zion Church in St. Pauls. Burial will follow in the Sandhills Veteran Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, with full military honors.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of 61 years, Alene Ferguson; son, Barry L. Ferguson Sr. (Carla) of Fayetteville; daughter, Sharon A. Worrell (Michael) of Fayetteville; sister, Mary Page-Clay (Franklin) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Barry L. Ferguson Jr.; great-grandson, Kaedyn Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

A viewing will be held at the funeral on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.