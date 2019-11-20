ALPHONSO FERGUSON

  • "Once again God saw CSM Alphonso Ferguson, USASMA Class 6..."
    - CSM (Ret) Harold Hunt Sr.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC
28301
(910)-488-6217
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Marsh AME Zion Church
St. Pauls, NC
ALPHONSO FERGUSON

FAYETTEVILLE — Command Sgt. Maj. Alphonso Ferguson, U.S. Army retiree, 86, of 701 McLamb Drive, Fayetteville, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted on Friday at noon at Little Marsh AME Zion Church in St. Pauls. Burial will follow in the Sandhills Veteran Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, with full military honors.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of 61 years, Alene Ferguson; son, Barry L. Ferguson Sr. (Carla) of Fayetteville; daughter, Sharon A. Worrell (Michael) of Fayetteville; sister, Mary Page-Clay (Franklin) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Barry L. Ferguson Jr.; great-grandson, Kaedyn Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

A viewing will be held at the funeral on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
