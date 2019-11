ALTON SCOTT SR.

ST. PAULS — Alton Scott Sr., of St. Pauls, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 84.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Garden Cemetery in Lumberton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.

