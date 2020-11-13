1/1
Alvin Eugene Workman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALVIN WORKMAN

DENTON — Mr. Alvin Eugene Workman, 76, of Denton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Shane Smith and Rev. Ronnie Timmons. Interment will follow at Summerville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Alvin was born June 23, 1944, in Davidson County, to Archie Workman and Dorothy Lamb Workman. He was a member of the Church of God and had worked as a lumber packer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Archie Jr., Lee, Richard and Robert Workman; sisters, Denie Hill and Elma Cody; and a great-grandson, Master Hunter Tavion Johnson.

He is survived by daughters, Pamela Fields of Lumberton, Mary Jean Hunt (Jerry) of Raeford, Pansy Oxendine (Thaddis) of Lumberton, and Melissa Ann Workman of the home; cherished by six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Freeman (Gary); brothers, Homer Workman and Ricky Workman (Rhonda), all of Denton; special friend, Jerry Cummings of Raeford; and by a host of other family and friends.

Mr. Workman will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.

Online Condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved