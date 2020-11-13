ALVIN WORKMAN

DENTON — Mr. Alvin Eugene Workman, 76, of Denton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Shane Smith and Rev. Ronnie Timmons. Interment will follow at Summerville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Alvin was born June 23, 1944, in Davidson County, to Archie Workman and Dorothy Lamb Workman. He was a member of the Church of God and had worked as a lumber packer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Archie Jr., Lee, Richard and Robert Workman; sisters, Denie Hill and Elma Cody; and a great-grandson, Master Hunter Tavion Johnson.

He is survived by daughters, Pamela Fields of Lumberton, Mary Jean Hunt (Jerry) of Raeford, Pansy Oxendine (Thaddis) of Lumberton, and Melissa Ann Workman of the home; cherished by six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Freeman (Gary); brothers, Homer Workman and Ricky Workman (Rhonda), all of Denton; special friend, Jerry Cummings of Raeford; and by a host of other family and friends.

Mr. Workman will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.

Online Condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.