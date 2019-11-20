AMELIA LESTER GURLEY

ROWLAND — Mrs. Amelia Lester Gurley, 85, of Rowland, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

The eulogistic services in memory of Mrs. Gurley are scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church in Rowland, beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Phyllis McCallum will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rowland. A public viewing as well as visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pelier Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory as well as honor her legacy are four sons, Brownie Gurley Jr. of Rowland, Terry Gurley of Rowland, Michael Gurley of Warner Robbins, Georgia, and Lorenza Gurley of Fairfield, Ohio; and two daughters, Cheryl Gurley of Waldorf, Maryland, and Angela Jones of Rowland.

The services of comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg.