Andrew Kendrick "Drew" Lowery
ANDREW "DREW" KENDRICK LOWERY

LUMBERTON — Andrew "Drew" Kendrick Lowery, 33, of Lumberton, departed this life and entered into eternal rest to be with our Heavenly Father.

Andrew was the loving son of the late Richard Edward Oxendine and Mrs. Pamela Lynn Lowery. He was born on Father's Day, June 21, 1987.

Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucy and Wiley Lowery; his father, Richard Edward Oxendine; and his sister, Nova Barton.

He is survived by his four sisters, Mary Kaye Lowery, Kellie Marie Walters (Chuck), Kaitlin Oxendine and Amber Lowery, all of Lumberton; four brothers, Kristopher Irwyn Lowery, Dakota Oxendine, Levi Locklear and Ethan Oxendine, all of Lumberton; and paternal grandparents, Alice and Edward Oxendine of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in Willard's Chapel Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
