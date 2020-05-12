ANDREW LOCKLEARRED SPRINGS — Mr. Andrew Locklear, 33, of 3737 McQueen Road, Red Springs, went to his Eternal Home on May 9, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of six years, Candace Sampson Locklear; his parents, Rev. Charles P. Locklear and Gwendolyn Locklear of Pembroke; his brother, Jonathan Locklear (Kimberly) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and a host of relatives and friends. He was a devoted husband, son and brother. Andrew was born in Robeson County on Nov. 9, 1986. Andrew was a multi-talented gentleman, whom for 15 years worked as a master automobile body repair technician. His hobbies included golf, fishing and was an incredibly talented musician playing the drums, cajon, bass guitar and writing song lyrics. Andrew had a personality that would immediately draw you to him. He was kind, caring and a gentleman to all those he met. There was no harm nor deceit in his character. He will be sorely missed by those privileged to have had his acquaintance. He will welcome all those who share his faith in God when we cross the river. The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store