ANDREW LOCKLEARRED SPRINGS — Mr. Andrew Locklear, 33, of 3737 McQueen Road, Red Springs, went to his Eternal Home on May 9, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of six years, Candace Sampson Locklear; his parents, Rev. Charles P. Locklear and Gwendolyn Locklear of Pembroke; his brother, Jonathan Locklear (Kimberly) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and a host of relatives and friends. He was a devoted husband, son and brother. Andrew was born in Robeson County on Nov. 9, 1986. Andrew was a multi-talented gentleman, whom for 15 years worked as a master automobile body repair technician. His hobbies included golf, fishing and was an incredibly talented musician playing the drums, cajon, bass guitar and writing song lyrics. Andrew had a personality that would immediately draw you to him. He was kind, caring and a gentleman to all those he met. There was no harm nor deceit in his character. He will be sorely missed by those privileged to have had his acquaintance. He will welcome all those who share his faith in God when we cross the river. The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Published in The Robesonian from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lumbee Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am sorry for your loss of Andrew. He was a classmate of mine at Purnell Swett High school. I will be praying for you and your family May God comfort you during this time.
Whitney Oxendine
Classmate
May 12, 2020
I have not known Drew for too long, but I have a respect for his quiet and gentle spirit. I know that he loved his parents and brother, and it was a plus to know him. May the Lord put His loving arms around Drew and his family at this time.
Steve Chism
Friend
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss Preacher Charles and Mrs. Gwen. We have such fond memories of him as a young boy at Smyrna Baptist Church learning to play the guitar. Hadn't seen him in probably 20 years. He grew up to be a fine looking young man. We are praying for the family and may God bless and comfort you during this difficult time.
Randy
Acquaintance
