ANGEL HUNTLUMBERTON — Mrs. Angel Hunt, 66, of Lumberton, went on to eternal living on April 28, 2020. Mrs. Angel Hunt was born on June 13, 1953, in Robeson County. Mrs. Hunt was a member of Branch Street United Methodist Church of Lumberton. Mrs. Angel Hunt was preceded in death by mother and father, Myrtle O. Allen and Daniel Lee Allen Sr.; a special stepfather, James G. Oxendine; sister, Lillian K. Locklear; brother, Daniel Lee Allen Jr.; and maternal grandparents, the Rev. James Ellis and Esther Oxendine. Mrs. Angel Hunt is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mr. Richard Hunt. She also leaves three sisters, Sonya Allen, Esther Marie Allen and Brenda Lynn Hunt (Robert); two brothers, Billy Allen (Theresa), and Larry Morgan (Sandra); special niece and nephew, Kristen Cole and Shea Newton (Caitlin); a special great-niece, Aliyah Hunt; and a host of relatives, and friends. Due to the safety for the public from COVID-19 funeral services for Mrs. Hunt are private.



