ANGELA GAIL JONES

RED SPRINGS — Angela Gail Jones, of Red Springs, was born on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1974, and departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, completing her journey of 45 years.

The funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at God's Holy Assembly. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

All condolences can be submitted at www.bolesbiggs.com.