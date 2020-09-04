ANGELA MARIA HUNT

PEMBROKE — Ms. Angela Maria Hunt, 27, of 909 Lonnie Farm Road, Pembroke, was born on June 9, 1993, and departed this life on Sept. 1, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Ballpark. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charlie F. Locklear; paternal grandfather, Milton R. Hunt; and uncle, Johnnie Ward.

Ms. Angela Hunt leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Addison Grace and Savannah Faith of Pembroke; parents, Anthony and Amy Hunt of Pembroke; a sister, Brandy LaCole Hunt of Lumberton; a brother, Austin Ray Hunt of Pembroke; maternal grandmother, Clella K. Locklear; paternal grandmother, Polly D. Hunt; grandparents, Gloria and Jerry Jones; a niece, Jaden; and three nephews, Raylon, Jamison and Asher.

Angela graduated from Purnell Swett High School in 2011, where she was a member of the Beta Club and held a Certified Nursing Assistant certificate. She also attended UNC Pembroke for two years, as she was working toward obtaining a nursing degree. Angela loved music and poetry, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.