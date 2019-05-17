ANGUS ALVERSON MCCORMICK

LUMBERTON — Angus Alverson McCormick, 88, passed away peacefully at his Lumberton home on May 16, 2018

Angus was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann McLean McCormick, and Angus Archibald McCormick; his brother, William Neill McCormick; and his first wife, Katherine Lee (Kitty) McCormick.

He is survived by his second wife, Dr. Carolyn Brumm McCormick; his children, Lee McCormick of Annapolis, Md., Rob McCormick (Leslie) of Apex, Graham McCormick (Bronwen) of Enka, Mary Alice McCormick of Saint Pauls, and Daniel McCormick of Raleigh; and four grandchildren, Anna Beth McCormick, Katherine McCormick, Joshua Jones, and Gillian McCormick. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Catherine Houck and Sarah Britt of Lumberton, Malcolm McCormick (Anne) of Flat Rock and Duncan McCormick of Raleigh.

Angus was born in St. Pauls on May 18, 1930. He graduated from St. Pauls High School in 1948 and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Texas during the Korean War. He graduated in 1955 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he met Katherine (Kitty) Lee of Lumberton. Angus and Kitty married in 1956 and lived in St. Pauls, where he worked with Burlington Industries while she taught in the Fayetteville school system.

Angus lost Kitty to cancer in 1973. Angus and Dr. Carolyn Brumm married in 1975 and Angus returned to farming full time with his brother, William, and their friend, George Sykes. Angus and Carolyn adopted Mary Alice and Daniel in 1986 and 1988 respectively.

After retiring from farming, Angus continued to be involved with the Robeson County Master Gardeners and the Robeson County Genealogical Society. Angus was an active member of the St. Pauls Presbyterian Church for his entire life. He served the church as an elder and treasurer, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school to many different age groups. In 2014 the church honored him as an Elder Emeritus.

The extended family will host a reception on Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the St. Pauls Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 228 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls. A memorial service will follow in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Pauls Presbyterian Church.

McNeill-Mackey Funeral Home of St. Pauls is managing funeral arrangements.