ANGUS GEOFFREY TURNER

MCCOLL, S.C. — Angus Geoffrey Turner, 48, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Known as "Jeff" to everyone, he was born in Laurinburg on Feb. 8, 1972, to the late Lawrence A. Turner and Judy T. Bowen. He was in the 1990 first graduating class at Marlboro High School, where he played football for the Marlboro Bulldogs. After high school, Jeff worked for Covington Fabrics in McColl, South Carolina. After the closure of Covington Fabrics, using his artistic talents, Jeff became a sought-after tattoo artist with Wicked Skinsations in Lumberton.

Jeff had a passion for football, and a love for his Dallas Cowboys. He was a fan of NASCAR and had an eclectic taste in music from Percy Sledge, to Hank Williams Jr., to Creed. He appreciated an array of musical genres, but his greatest passion and pastime was grilling. He loved to grill for family and friends. He would never let someone leave with an empty stomach from his home.

Gone from this earthly world too soon, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 23 years, Sharon Kaye Hatcher of McColl; his son, Geoffrey Ryan Turner (Jimmy) of Austin, Texas; his mother, Judy T. Bowen of McColl; stepdaughters, Christie Fields (Robert), and Amanda Hatcher (J.D.), both of McColl; brother, Timothy E. Locklear (Jim) of Wake Forest; sister, Connie T. Williams (Eddie) of Raeford; brother, David Turner of Cheraw, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Austin, Kelsey, Trisa, Miranda, Ariel and Heaven; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and A'Vayah. In addition, he leaves behind a host of extended family members and devoted friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence A. Turner; and brother, Buddy Turner.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Rogers Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and local governments we ask that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate facial coverings. Thank you for your understanding.

