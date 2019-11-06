ANN LASHLEY HOLDEN

FAIRMONT — Ann Lashley Holden, 76, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on April 29, 1943, to the late Buddy Lashley and the late Betty E. Lashley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lamar Holden Sr.; a son, Michael D. Prevatt; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Holden; a brother, Boy Blue Lashley; and a great-grandson, Crystian Carroll.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Barbara Carroll of Lumberton, Benny Prevatt of St. Pauls, Dale Prevatt (Becky) of Lumberton, James Prevatt of Lumberton, and Alan R. Prevatt of the home; two stepsons, Herman Lamar Holden, Jr. of Fairmont, and Perry Holden (Stacey) of St. Pauls; a brother, Rev. George Lashley (Faye) of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Mary Holden (G.W.) of Fairmont, and Elizabeth T. Walters of Lumberton; a special nephew, Bo Holden of Fairmont; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Victory Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy, 5501 N. Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday 3 p.m. at Victory Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Tim Holden, Rev. Jimmy Locklear, and Rev. George Lashley officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Community Hospice and to her nurse, Victoria and her CNA, Melissa.

