ANN MARIE GENTRY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ann Marie Gentry, 70, of 202 Tartan Road in Lumberton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a brief illness.

Originally from Tar Heel, she grew up on the family farm, working summers alongside family and others to bring in the tobacco crop. She attended Tar Heel School, where she excelled academically, played basketball, and was editor of The Panther, the school's yearbook.

Ann Marie attended Pembroke State University, majoring in English. After graduation in 1971, she began teaching in the Lumberton City Schools, then at Littlefield Junior-Senior High School. She was instrumental in forming the first drama class at Littlefield, staging several dinner theatre plays with her students for the community. After the merger of the county's school systems, she taught for 11 years at Lumberton Senior High. She brought the skills she acquired as yearbook editor from her high school days to serve as faculty advisor at both Littlefield and later at Lumberton Senior High. She made literature come alive for her students. She was famous for her rendition of the witch's laugh in "Macbeth," and when encountering former students, was often asked to do it for them again.

An avid Duke basketball fan, Ann Marie would not miss a game on TV. If she was unable to watch it live, she would record it for later, holding her hands over her ears if anyone was about to mention the outcome. Among her prized possessions is a six-pack of the True Blue Duke soda, produced by Pepsi to commemorate Duke's winning the 1991 National Championship.

Ann Marie's favorite place in all the world was her back yard, where she created a "little piece of heaven." She kept the swimming pool crystal clear for family events and "swim ready" for her grandchildren and anybody else who wanted to jump in. Her second favorite place in all the world was Holden Beach. She reserved a cottage every summer large enough to accommodate the whole family for a week's stay. A super organizer, no event went without her special attention to details, whether it was the family pool party, oyster roasts or checking off the Christmas gift list. No birthday celebration was complete without the singing of "Happy Birthday," and no singing of "Happy Birthday" was complete without the words "…and many more!" at the end of the song. In retirement, Ann Marie's favorite job was being "Nana." She placed a flag by the driveway with "Grandmas House" pictured on it, with a little sign next to it which reads: "Grandkids loved here." And so they were.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William; her daughter, Allyson Stanton and husband, Tyler; her son, Allan and wife, Gina; her grandchildren, Lukas, Blake, Bryana, Wren, and Aiden; her sister, Leslie Waller and husband, Michael; and many other family and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of love, kindness and generosity during this very difficult time.

The visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358; to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or to of your choosing.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.