ANN WOLFE MCLEAN

LUMBERTON — Ann Wolfe McLean died Friday, May 10, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, N.C. She was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Spartanburg, S.C., to Helen J. Wolfe and Hilton E. Wolfe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Wolfe.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 38 years, Culbert "Buddy" McLean; her brother, James Wade "Bo" Wolfe of Spartanburg; her sons, Lance McLean of Miami, Fla., and Matt McLean and wife Liz of Whiteville; and three grandchildren, Layton, Luke and Madison.

Ann joined Southeastern General Hospital as volunteer coordinator in September 1981. She was promoted to director of Marketing in June 1983. She continued to lead Southeastern Health's marketing department until her retirement in April 2019. During her 37 years of service, Southeastern Health won numerous national marketing awards and honors. Ann coordinated Southeastern Hospice's annual Christmas fundraiser, Festival of Trees, from 1986 until 2017. Prior to joining Southeastern General Hospital, she was the first marketing director at Spartanburg Medical Center for 10 years.

Ann was a devoted wife, mother and Mimi to her grandchildren, and a friend to many. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. with a visitation immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions in Ann's honor may be made to Southeastern Hospice.