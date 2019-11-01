ANNA FAYE PRATER SLAGLE

LUMBERTON — Anna Faye Prater Slagle, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, in 1933, to the late Daniel Boone Prater and the late Mattie Caroline Hogan Prater. She was employed as a social worker for the Southeastern Regional Mental Health Center for many years.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy W. Prater.

Mrs. Slagle is survived by her husband, Dr. Harold Slagle of Lumberton; her children, Jeffrey Slagle (Bronislava) of Salisbury, and Stephanie Ogata (Dalton) of DuPont, Washington; three grandchildren, Jonathan Ogata (Leslie), Patrick Ogata, and Harriette Slagle; a great-grandchild, Oliana Ogata; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Mrs. Slagle graduated Summa Cum Laude from Pembroke State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and was the salutatorian of her class. She was a skilled antiques collector and long-time volunteer at the Repeat Performance Thrift Shop, which is sponsored by the Trinity Episcopal Church for the benefit of the Lumberton Christian Care Center. She also had a great love of nature and gardening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robeson County Humane Society, P..O Box 3609, Lumberton, N.C., 28359, or to Repeat Performance Thrift Shop, 208 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C .,28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.