ANNA FRANKLIN

MAXTON — Anna Franklin, 90, of Maxton, N.C., died March 18, 2019.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. George United Methodist Church in Maxton, N.C. The Rev. Michael Ellerbee will officiate. The burial will follow at Oak Grove cemetery in Maxton, N.C.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home In Laurinburg, N.C., is in charge of the arrangements.