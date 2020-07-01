ANNA LEIGH SHOOTER FAULK

FAIRMONT — Anna Leigh Shooter Faulk, 46, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Ms. Faulk was born Jan. 16, 1974, in Robeson County, to Larry Wilson Shooter and Glenda Hales Shooter.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Edwin Faulk.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Kenneth Allen Shooter and Emilee Speights, both of Fairmont; a brother, Wilson Bradley Shooter and wife Barbara of Sanford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.